RI House OKs perpetual contracts for municipal unions; bill moves to Senate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island House of Representatives voted Thursday to keep municipal union contracts in force indefinitely if a new contract has not been reached, despite protests from mayors who said it will raise costs for taxpayers.

The bill – sponsored by Warwick Democrat Camille Vella-Wilkinson – would amend state law on labor contracts for teachers and municipal workers by adding the words: “All contractual provisions contained in a collective bargaining agreement … shall continue until such time as a successor agreement has been reached between the parties.”

The House approved the bill on a nearly party-line vote of 58-12, with West Warwick Democrat Jared Nunes joining Republicans in opposing it. The House Labor Committee had approved a revised version of the bill just before the full House voted, excluding layoff clauses from the provisions that will remain in force.

House Majority Leader Joe Shekarchi, D-Warwick, said in support of the bill that it would create a more level playing field for labor unions in talks with municipalities, which he said would still have leverage due to the layoffs provision. House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, R-West Warwick, noted that most local leaders strongly oppose the bill and argued it would increase Rhode Island’s already sky-high property taxes.

The Senate version of Vella-Wilkinson’s bill is sponsored by Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, D-Warwick, but it has not yet had a hearing before the Senate Labor Committee.