RI House passes bill banning cell phone use while driving

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – By a vote of 57-7, the Rhode Island House Wednesday passed a hands-free driving bill.

Should the law pass, drivers who hold their phone up to their ear while driving would face a $100 fine. Bluetooth, ear pieces, and other hands-free devices would still be permitted, along with phone use for emergency calls.

The Senate passed similar legislation in April. One chamber would have to pass the other’s bill before one of the versions heads to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s desk. The governor has previously said she plans to sign it.

Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont have already banned handheld phone use while driving. Massachusetts only bans use for drivers who are under 18.

Texting while driving is already illegal under Rhode Island law.