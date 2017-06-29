Suspect pleads not guilty in Pawtucket crash that injured boy



PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in a Pawtucket crash pleaded not guilty after police say her car struck a boy and crashed into a Newport Avenue building on June 13.

Olayemi Mayowa, 61, pleaded not guilty to reckless driving and other offenses to public safety in District Court Thursday. The charge is a misdemeanor and Mayowa was released on personal recognizance.

Pawtucket police said Mayowa was turning left on Newport Avenue when she hit a boy crossing the road near Robinson Avenue.

Both Mayowa and the boy suffered non-life threatening injuries from the crash, according to police.