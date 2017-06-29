Tiverton casino moves closer to construction

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Twin River is now just one step away from being able to begin construction on its planned casino in Tiverton.

Twin River Management Group said Tiverton’s planning board approved its preliminary construction plan Wednesday night. Twin River said Thursday it expected to have its final plan ready within 30 days. If the final plan is approved, Twin River would be able to start building on the site located off Route 24 near the Fall River line.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place in late July, Twin River said Thursday.

Both Tiverton and state voters approved the casino project last November. Twin River says the casino will feature 1,000 slot machines, 30 table games, and an 80-room hotel. It’s scheduled to open in July 2018.