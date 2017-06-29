Truck stopped on I-95 far too heavy to complete journey through RI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’ve driven on I-95 over the past few days, you may have noticed a massive big rig parked along the side of the highway in the area of Route 4.

The reason? It’s hauling a load that’s seven times heavier than what’s allowed on Rhode Island bridges.

Peter Alviti, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), said it’s going to remain there until inspectors can figure out how to get it out of the state.

The 16-axle truck is carrying a generator weighing in at 560,000 pounds, according to Alviti, while the state’s maximum allowable load without a special permit is 80,000 pounds.

The company transporting the oversized load is Bay Crane Northeast in Smithfield. Alviti said the company submitted a request for clearance last week and the application was in the process of being reviewed when, for an unknown reason, the truck departed from Quonset Point en route to its destination in Massachusetts.

Alviti said he’s thankful the truck was stopped before a worst-case scenario played out.

“While this truck with its load were traveling over, say, a structurally deficient bridge, it caused a critical failure of the bridge structure,” Alviti explained, “and it and any other motorists that were on the bridge at the same time would have suffered the consequences of that.”

It’s unclear if Bay Crane will face any fines.

In the meantime, the four bridges the truck already traveled over are being re-inspected to make sure they’re structurally sound.