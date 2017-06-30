Automatic voter registration bill advances in RI legislature

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A proposal to automatically register qualified voters is moving through Rhode Island’s legislature.

The state Senate passed its version of the bill on Thursday.

It’s expected to pass the version from the state House of Representatives on Friday, sending it to the governor’s desk for her consideration.

The House unanimously approved the proposal earlier this month.

The proposal would automatically register eligible citizens when they’re obtaining or renewing a driver’s license unless the person chooses to opt out.

Democratic Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who backed the proposal, says it will help reduce the bloat in state voter rolls resulting from unintentional, duplicate voter registrations.

She says it also reduces the potential for voter fraud.