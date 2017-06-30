Choking risk prompts recall of infant coveralls

EAST PROVIDENCE. R.I. (WPRI) — Burt’s Bees Baby announced Friday it’s recalling infant coveralls due to a choking hazard.

The company has received 11 reports of the snaps at the crotch of the garment detaching, posing a choking risk to infants, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a result.

The recall affects about 8,500 Butterfly Garden Coverall & Hat Sets. Only sets with style number LY24195 on the tag are included. They also have manufacture date code of August 2016 (08/2016) printed on the inside garment tag.

The sets were sold nationwide for about $18 at Babies R Us, BuyBuy Baby and online from Dec. 2016 through May 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the coveralls and contact Burt’s Bees Baby to receive a pre-paid envelope to return the garment for a $20 e-gift card.

Burt’s Bees Baby can be contacted toll-free at 877-907-7511 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Visit the company’s website for more details.