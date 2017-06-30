Fall River man sentenced for his role in multiple stabbings

Related Coverage Pair accused in triple stabbing at restaurant to face a judge

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man who pleaded guilty to stabbing three people outside a Fall River restaurant was sentenced Friday to eight to 10 years in state prison.

Following his release from prison, Edwin Pacheco, 26, will also serve three years of probation.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Pacheco pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last week to five indictments involving two separate incidents.

Pacheco was charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On July 13, 2013, Pacheco punched a 21-year-old man to the ground outside a home on Locust Street in Fall River. When the man got up, Pacheco cut the victim in his forearm and arm. The victim had surgery to repair a cut tendon in his arm.

On December 12, 2015, police say Pacheco started a fight inside JC’s Cafe and Restaurant on Bedford Street after patrons were told they would no longer be served alcohol.

When the fight broke up, Pacheco and the people he was with were escorted outside.

Within minutes, Pacheco returned, and surveillance video showed that he stabbed three people when they tried to keep him from re-entering the bar.

He was caught hiding in the bedroom closet at the home of an accomplice.