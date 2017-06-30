Feds fan out across R.I. as part of drug investigation

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Federal authorities executed several search warrants across the state Thursday as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Eyewitness News cameras found agents on Weaver Street in West Warwick Thursday afternoon, which was just one of twelve locations statewide, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Those locations included Cranston, Coventry, Johnston, Richmond, Warwick, West Warwick, and two locations each in East Greenwich, Providence, and Scituate.

Agents working with the DEA Drug Task force, assisted by local police, executed the warrants. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office said that there were no arrests made at any of the sites Thursday.

On Weaver Street, agents removed what appeared to be marijuana plants from a multi-story building, along with a number of fans and air conditioners.

No further details on the investigation were immediately available.