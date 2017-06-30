Fugitive arrested in Dartmouth, charged in Florida murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A woman accused of killing a Florida man was arrested in Dartmouth Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said.

According to our sister station WKRG News 5, Desiree Teddy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in Florida following the death of 23-year-old Druelmauert Mims. Mims had been missing since late March before he was found buried in a Pensacola, Florida back yard, WKRG News 5 reported.

Tedder is now facing extradition to Florida due to the charge.

“The question today is whether she’s going to fight the extradition or not. Of course, I can’t say anything about that because she would have to make that decision,” Tedder’s defense attorney John Connors said.

Police said a Florida murder warrant had been issued for Tedder after an investigation occurred that involved New Bedford police, a Massachusetts state trooper and Pensacola, Florida police detectives. According to Massachusetts State Police, officers from multiple agencies helped locate Tedder before she was taken into custody.

Tedder’s defense attorney would not say why she was in Florida.

“Her family is devastated and confused obviously — as any family would be. She goes to Florida, comes back here and this shows up,” Connors said.

According to police, Tedder was taken to the New Bedford police station and booked on a fugitive from justice warrant. For two days in a row, Tedder has reportedly been unable to make a scheduled court appearance due to illness.