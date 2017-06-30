Mattiello abruptly sends House home with dozens of bills in limbo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello on Friday afternoon abruptly pulled the plug on what was supposed to be the General Assembly’s last day before its summer recess, stunning the State House and leaving dozens of bills in limbo.

In an email to House members after his announcement, Mattiello cited the Senate’s threat to amend the $9.2-billion state budget the House passed last week, which usually is not changed by the upper chamber. Some senators had expressed concern in recent weeks about whether the state could afford Mattiello’s $221-million plan to phase out the municipal car tax over the next six years.

“Despite the House, the Senate and the governor reaching agreement on a responsible and balanced state budget, I learned today that the Senate was likely to amend the budget on this, the last legislative day,” Mattiello, D-Cranston, said in his email. “This would have resulted in a long and unproductive night for the members and the public.”

He added: “I urge the Senate to honor the original agreement and pass the state budget. I wish you all a safe and happy Fourth of July, and I will be in touch with you soon.”

House spokesman Larry Berman said he does not know when or if the House will return to Smith Hill.

“Chaos in the halls,” one lobbyist told Eyewitness News immediately after the speaker’s announcement. Multiple lawmakers initially declined to comment, saying they had no idea what had happened.

“It was unexpected,” state Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-Middletown, told Eyewitness News as senators headed to the floor for a round of votes. The Senate “was surprised, absolutely.” He declined to comment on what caused the rupture.

The House had been scheduled to vote on a significant number of bills that had not yet passed, and still had not reached agreement with the Senate on some high-profile issues, notably mandatory paid sick days and gun rights for domestic abusers. Presuming Mattiello does not change his mind, the Senate will be left to decide whether to approve House-passed versions of bills or leave them unfinished.

“I would assume the Senate was holding the budget hostage for some priorities of their own and the speaker got fed up with that and said, ‘No, I’m not going to do those things, and you’re not going to hold the state hostage,'” said state Rep. Brian Newberry, R-North Smithfield, a former House Republican leader. He said he supported Mattiello’s move.

R.I. Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell reacted to the news on Twitter:

*GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IN RHODE ISLAND. TAXPAYERS SAVED! 😱 https://t.co/65C2yNS90T — Brandon S. Bell (@RIGOPChairman) June 30, 2017

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook