Summer is in full swing, and many are ready to get out and enjoy family fun in New England. Michaela Johnson went out “On the Rhode” to Edaville USA in Carver, Mass. on Friday morning to scope out the action.

She caught up with Owner Jon Delli Priscoli, who discussed the local landmark of 70 years.

Michaela also caught up with Abagail Burke, a mom and employee at Edaville.

There are more than 100 amusement rides, events and attractions at Edaville. Click here to learn more.