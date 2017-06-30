Providence City Council press secretary leaving to be chief of staff in East Greenwich

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The press secretary for the Providence City Council is leaving for a job as chief of staff for the town of East Greenwich.

Michaela Antunes, who has led the press shop for the City Council since 2015, confirmed she will start her new job next week.

Antunes, 32, is going to work for a town that recently let go of Town Manager Thomas Coyle. Gayle Corrigan is serving as the acting town manager. The Providence Journal reported Friday the town has also let go of its finance director and human resources director.

But Antunes is well-versed in crisis communication, handling public relations for the council following the indictments of then-Councilman Kevin Jackson last year and then-Council President Luis Aponte last month.

Antunes is also credited with expanding the City Council’s social media operating, a strategy that has made many of the councilors more accessible to their communities.

It is unclear if the council will hire a new press secretary.

