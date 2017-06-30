Providence rollover crash sends at least 1 to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police were at the scene of a rollover crash on Public Street that sent at least one person to the hospital.

One witness told Eyewitness News that there were three passengers in the car and that the driver ran away from the scene after the crash occurred. The witness also said he saw heroin and needles.

There is no word on what caused the crash or the condition of the victims at this time. Police said they are actively searching for the driver.

