RI secretary of state responds to feds’ voter data request

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says she won’t share some of the voter information requested by a presidential commission that asked states to turn over reams of data.

President Donald Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity on Wednesday gave states two weeks to provide about a dozen points of voter data, including birth dates, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and information about felony convictions.

Gorbea, a Democrat, says she is reviewing the request, but won’t release Social Security information or information regarding felony status, military status or overseas citizen information. She says she’ll respond only with data that is already publicly available.

Gorbea says she will share information for a different request by the U.S. Department of Justice about the accuracy of voter rolls.

