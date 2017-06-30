RIDOT investigating water issue as IWAY off-ramp project wraps up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has finished revamping an off-ramp connected to the IWAY complex, and will now look into what caused the problem.

The $1.3 million dollar project removed two large grass planters that sat on both sides of the off-ramp that brings drivers to India Point Park.

RIDOT spokesman Charles St. Martin said the state noticed water leaked in streams at time from the planters onto the I-195 on-ramp below.

“In the winter, it formed large icicles in the winter,” St. Martin said.

St. Martin said at this point they do not know whether the leakage was a design flaw or a construction problem. He said RIDOT is now in the process of making that determination.