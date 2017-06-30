RIDOT offering free in-state train rides for remainder of 2017

Related Coverage Free rides offered at Wickford Junction train station as usage lags forecast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s highways often get congested with traffic, especially during the summer, so the state Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is offering an alternate method of travel for commuters – and it won’t cost them a dime.

Starting on July 3, trains between Wickford Junction, T.F. Green Airport and Providence will be free until the end of the year.

RIDOT hopes the promotion will bring awareness to the state’s transit service and “encourage more people to use the train instead of the busy Route 4 highway corridor.”

The Wickford Junction and T.F. Green stations offer 20 weekday stops with service to Providence. While the free travel stops in the capital city, RIDOT says that travelers who wish to continue to Boston can purchase tickets on a smartphone through MBTA’s mobile ticketing app.

For more information on the commuter rail service, visit www.RideTheRailsRI.com.