SUV rollover crash sends one to hospital

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – The westbound side of Route 44 in Rehoboth was temporarily blocked late Thursday night after an SUV rolled over and came to rest sideways across the lane.

Rehoboth Police said the driver was trapped inside the mangled vehicle when emergency crews arrived on scene just before midnight.

Investigators believe the vehicle was going eastbound on Winthrop Street when it crossed the yellow line into the westbound lane, the department’s Sgt. Brian Ramos said in a statement Friday morning. From there, the vehicle went off the road and continued along the shoulder for approximately 150 feet before striking a large rock, which caused the vehicle to roll onto its side.

Rescue crews took the man to Rhode Island Hospital. There was no word on the extent of his injuries. Police did not identify him but said criminal charges would be pending. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.