Talks on revamped Mass. pot bill appear to stall as deadline nears

BOSTON (AP) — Talks between the House and Senate over a compromise marijuana law appear to have stalled even as lawmakers face a self-imposed deadline for delivering a bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.

A House-Senate conference committee met briefly Friday after failing to come to an agreement on Thursday. Legislative leaders had earlier expressed confidence that a deal would be struck on a recreational marijuana bill by the Friday deadline.

Democrat Patricia Jehlen, the Senate’s chief negotiator, would not say if the six-member committee was deadlocked.

The chief House negotiator, Democratic Rep. Mark Cusack, would only say before Friday’s private meeting that he was “hopeful.”

The House wants to repeal and replace the voter-approved law and raise the tax on marijuana from 12 percent to 28 percent. The Senate favors more modest revisions.