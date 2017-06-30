Too-heavy truck moved off I-95

Related Coverage Truck stopped on I-95 far too heavy to complete journey through RI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A big rig with a load seven times over the state’s weight limit is no longer sitting on the side of I-95.

The 16-axle truck and its cargo are now sitting in a Park & Ride lot on Route 117 in Warwick, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) confirmed Friday.

RIDOT said the truck was hauling a 560,000-pound generator, well over the 80,000-pound maximum the state allows on bridges. Trucks transporting anything heavier than 80,000 pounds require a special permit.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said Bay Crane Northeast, the company hauling the generator, applied for a permit last week. However, for reasons unknown, the truck left Quonset Point while the application was still being reviewed.

Alviti said the truck had already gone over four bridges before it was stopped. Inspectors are checking those bridges to make sure they are structurally sound.