Warwick man guilty of murder in ‘Captain Freddy’ trial

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Warwick man has been found guilty of beating another man to death on a sailboat while trying to take his Keno winnings, according to the Rhode Island attorney general’s office.

Prosecutors said Richard Baribault, 42, was handed a guilty verdict on all charges Friday, including murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, for an incident that occurred in August 2015.

Prosecutors said Baribault and Troy Gunderway, 46, attacked a man known locally as “Captain Freddy” on his sailboat after he won hundreds of dollars playing Keno. Captain Freddy, whose real name is Fernando Silva, was hit in the face and kicked multiple times by Baribault, according to prosecutors. Baribault also “forcefully held a pocket knife to Captain Freddy’s neck and stomach,” the attorney general’s office said.

Police said Silva, who was 70-years-old when the incident occurred, later died from his injuries.

In the ensuing days, prosecutors said that both Baribault and Gunderway returned to the boat in an attempt to cover their tracks. Nevertheless, Silva’s body was found on his boat near Randall Avenue more than a week after the incident occurred, according to police.

Baribault was found guilty after just one day of deliberation, prosecutors said. Gunderway pleaded guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in March.

According to prosecutors, Baribault’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.