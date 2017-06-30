Westerly DMV branch closes early ahead of system upgrade

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles set to undergo a computer system upgrade, the agency’s Westerly branch closed early on Friday.

According to state officials, the DMV branch located inside Westerly Town Hall stopped taking new customers as of about 2:20 p.m. due to high volume.

The DMV said it must process the remaining transactions before the transition to the new computer system begins on Saturday.

During the transition, each branch around the state will be closed temporarily.

Customers unable to make it in on Friday can make a reservation for service on the DMV’s website.