White supremacy newspaper circulates Attleboro neighborhood

ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) — Attleboro police are looking into an unexpected delivery of white supremacist newspapers in some of its neighborhoods.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News “The Crusader,” a newspaper that bills itself as the political voice of White Christian America and the Ku Klux Klan, was left on the driveways of several Attleboro homes Friday morning.

Joe Gomes, who lives on Marlise Drive, walked outside to find the paper wrapped in an orange bag.

“It said, ‘white people have to stick together,’ and I saw something about Jewish,” he explained. “I just threw it away. I wasn’t interested.”

Gomes was one of several residents on Marlise Drive to receive the paper. The front page bears messages of white supremacy, while the inside contains a story about former President Barack Obama being Jewish.

“The Crusader” is published in Arkansas by Pastor Thomas Robb, who says “lots of people order quantities of papers. Usually they are members, but sometimes non members order extra quantities of our paper and distribute them.”

Attleboro police told Eyewitness News Friday night they are aware of the situation and looking into it.

“It would be better if we learned to love each other and not hate each other,” Gomes said. “It was disappointing to see it in Attleboro. I’ve lived here my whole life.”