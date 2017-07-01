Annual crackdown on impaired boating is underway

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – An annual national campaign to discourage impaired boating is underway this weekend.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is partnering with the Coast Guard and other agencies for Operation Dry Water. DEM law enforcement officers will conducting increased patrols this weekend and keeping their eyes peeled for boaters who are under the influence.

According to the Coast Guard, fifteen percent of all boating deaths nationwide are attributable to alcohol use.

DEM officials said that last year’s event, officers arrested three people for boating while intoxicated.