Another strike possible at Twin River Casino

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Just weeks after a brief walkout by hundreds of food and beverage workers, valet workers are threatening another strike at Twin River Casino.

Teamsters Local 251 Union says valets are experiencing cuts to their health care benefits, so they plan on going on strike in protest. The casino pays valets roughly $4.50 per hour, according to the Union.

In June, about 300 workers walked off the job for a short period of time.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Twin River Casino spokesperson Patti Doyle says, “Negotiations are ongoing.” Doyle also says if a strike does occur, they will be prepared for it.

Teamsters Local 251 says they voted unanimously to authorize a strike back on Tuesday.

“We’re hoping to reach a fair agreement,” said Teamster member Chris Boss in a statement. “We’re prepared to do whatever it takes to protect families and the health of our kids.”