Attleboro cop, suspect, hurt during encounter Saturday morning

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – An Attleboro police officer and a suspect were hurt early Saturday morning during an “altercation.”

According to a press release from the Attleboro Police Department, several callers alerted police to a man walking along County Street flagging down cars.

A police officer went to the area and found the man, at which point, “an altercation ensued,” according to the release.

Both the officer and the suspect were hurt, though police declined to release any further information on the incident.