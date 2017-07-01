Man in serious condition following early-morning shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is in serious condition after getting shot in the upper body early Saturday morning on Corinth Street in Providence.

Police tell Eyewitness News the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Broad Street The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Providence Police say 15-20 officers responded to the scene to deal with crowds of people because a nearby club was letting around right around the same time of the shooting.

Rhode Island State Police were also called to the shooting scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made but Providence Police say the shooting was not random.

