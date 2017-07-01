Providence man arrested after handgun found in diaper bag

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island State Police arrested a man after discovering a loaded handgun inside a diaper bag during a routine traffic stop.

In a release, police say they arrested 21-year-old Karon Williams of Providence and charged him with possession of a loaded handgun inside of a vehicle, and license or permit required to carry a pistol, in addition to child abuse. Police say Williams’ 6-month-old daughter was in the car with him at the time of his arrest.

Troopers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation on I-95 in Richmond Friday around 4 p.m. Williams was a passenger in the vehicle. During the routine stop, troopers found a loaded handgun in a diaper bag in between Williams’ legs.

Williams’ daughter was turned over into DCYF custody.

Williams was heading from Providence to New York at the time of his arrest. He was arraigned and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.