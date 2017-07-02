3 people forced into the water when their boat catches fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Three people were forced to jump into the water in Pawtuxet Cove after their boat became engulfed in flames.

Warwick Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Sugrue tells Eyewitness News the call for a boat fire came in around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sugrue says a male, a female, and a juvenile, were on board when the boat caught fire. The trio jumped into the water before being assisted by another vessel and brought to shore. They were all evaluated but luckily had no injuries.

Officials with the Warwick Fire Department worked to put out the boat fire after all of the passengers were deemed safe.

Warwick police, fire, and environmental police all responded to the call. By 5:30 p.m. Sunday, only the RIDEM and environmental police were still on scene working to tow the boat out of Pawtuxet Cove.