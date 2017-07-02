Pickup ends up in Blackstone River in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Nobody was hurt after a pickup truck apparently plunged off a railroad trestle into the Blackstone River.

Firefighters told Eyewitness News that the unoccupied vehicle ended up on its roof in the river around 9:30 Sunday morning. They believe that it came off the railroad bridge just east of the Broad Street bridge over the river, but there was no sign of the driver.

The water was shallow enough that firefighters were able to wade out to the vehicle to check that nobody was inside.

A tow company was working on removing the vehicle from the river about two hours after the crash, and a small crowd of onlookers gathered nearby to watch.

Fire officials said the police would try to figure out to whom the pickup belonged.