Police investigate dual reports of gunfire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Providence are investigating two separate reports of gunfire that took place in the span of a half hour Sunday afternoon.

Providence Police Lt. Roger Aspinall tells Eyewitness News the first reports of shots fired came in around 3:45 p.m. As officers were investigating, they discovered five shell casings and broken glass on Handy Street. Around the same time, a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Rhode Island Hospital. Police say the victim is expected to survive.

About a half hour later, around 4:15 p.m., officers in the area of Handy Street heard three to four gunshots coming from the area of the Manton Heights housing complex. Officers saw a car speeding away from the scene, and pursued the car onto Route 6 until the car exited the highway and lost control on Hartford Avenue, eventually coming to a stop on Barry Road near Merino Park.

Police say two suspects ran from the heavily damaged car, which had lost a tire and was leaking oil. One suspect was apprehended by a K-9 unit and hospitalized with a dog bite. The other suspect remains at large as of Sunday evening.

Aspinall said investigators are looking for evidence of the shooting in the Manton Heights area.

Both shootings are under investigation and charges are pending.