Police message board destroyed in hit-and-run crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick police are asking for the public’s help after an electronic sign was struck by a vehicle and destroyed Sunday.

Sgt. John Kelly said in a news release that the crash was reported around 12:30 Sunday afternoon. The sign trailer was in the breakdown lane of Oakland Beach Avenue broadcasting a message about the planned 4th of July fireworks show at the beach.

A green or possibly teal vehicle veered towards the sign, hit it, and destroyed it before fleeing, Kelly said. Despite traffic in the area at the time being described as ‘moderate,’ no witnesses have come forward.

Anybody who saw the crash or has any information on it is asked to contact Sgt. Kelly at 401-468-4293.