Police release more details on incident that injured officer

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Police released more information Sunday on a violent struggle that injured a police officer and a suspect Saturday morning.

On Saturday, the Attleboro Police department announced that “an altercation” between the two men on County Street around 3:45 that morning injured both, but offered no other details.

Sunday, the city’s police chief said that the suspect had attacked the officer and attempted to steal the police car during the incident, which began when the officer, identified as Patrolman Joseph Daday, responded to County Street for a report of a man flagging down passing cars.

Chief Kyle Heagney said that the man, 19-year-old Cristofer Veloz, did not respond to Daday’s commands and then suddenly rushed him before Daday’s backup arrived. Veloz, who Heagney said appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, then got into the cruiser while Daday tried to stop him.

As they two men fought, Veloz somehow got the cruiser into gear and sped off with Daday hanging out of the car.

Eventually the vehicle hit a utility pole, causing serious injuries to Daday, who has already been released from the hospital.

Veloz was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, carjacking, and operating under the influence of drugs. He’s expected in Attleboro District Court Monday morning.