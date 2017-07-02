RI GOP fundraiser featuring Spicer is cancelled

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Republican fundraiser planned for today featuring White House Press Secretary and Rhode Islander Sean Spicer has been cancelled.

The event, a reception honoring Spicer which was to be held Sunday evening at an undisclosed location in Rhode Island, was announced last week.

But state GOP Chairman Brandon Bell confirmed to Eyewitness News on Sunday morning that the event had been cancelled.

Spicer, a Barrington native, visited his family in Rhode Island over the Fourth of July weekend last year, as well, and taped an appearance on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers during his visit.