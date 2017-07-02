Warwick police investigating TD Bank robbery Sunday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robber.

In a release, Warwick police say they responded to the TD Bank at 2625 West Shore Road just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery.

Police say the male suspect walked into the bank and passed a note to a teller, demanding money. The suspect said he had a gun with him, although no gun was ever shown.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male, medium complexion, 5’7″ tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a light-colored t-shirt and dark colored pants at the time of the robbery.

WARWICK: @warwickripd w/ Forensic Evidence Unit investigating a reported bank robbery at TD Bank, 2625 West Shore Rd. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/D1b5LhYhVh — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) July 2, 2017

The suspect got away in a green sedan, with an undisclosed amount of money. An extensive search by members of the Warwick Police Department did not result in the suspect’s capture.

Police are asking anyone with information about this robbery to contact the Warwick Police Department Detective Division at (401) 468-4233 or Detective Christopher Lo at (401) 468-4273.