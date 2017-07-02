West Warwick police arrest man breaking into their police cruiser

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – West Warwick police arrested a man after he was caught in the act, breaking into a police cruiser!

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the Rt. 2/Division Street Dunkin Donuts parking lot.

Two officers watched as 22-year-old David Jarrell broke into their vehicle, parked inside the lot. Jarrell opened the drivers side door and was seen leaning into the passengers side seat, attempting to remove items from inside a bag on the seat. Jarrell appeared to not notice the police decal on either side of the vehicle, or the lights on top of the car.

Police say Jarrell realized his mistake only after being apprehended by West Warwick police officers.

He is now facing several charges.