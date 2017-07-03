19 become US citizens in McCoy Stadium ceremony

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The patriotism brought on by the Fourth of July was on display a little early in Pawtucket on Monday as 19 people from around the world became United States citizens.

With their family and friends at their side, the group stood on the field at McCoy Stadium and declared America as their official home.

The group of 19 was a small fraction of the 15,000 taking the Oath of Allegiance nationwide on Monday and Tuesday.

Many have lived here for quite some time, including one woman who told Eyewitness News she’s been here for 45 years.

“I’m excited that finally I’ll be able to start doing what I should have been doing all these years,” Chel Alessio said.

Hear more from the new American citizens tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11.