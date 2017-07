This morning in The Rhode Home we were joined by NIROPE – Nick, Ron and Peter Cardi – along with Rob Crain from the Pawtucket Red Sox. Ahead of the 4th of July, we discussed the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses along with details on the big Holiday celebrations at McCoy Stadium.

For in from Cardi’s visit: https://www.cardis.com/

To get the latest on happenings with the PawSox, head to: http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t533