Board allows Providence club to reopen after deadly shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses voted Monday to allow a nightclub near the scene of a fatal shooting to reopen this weekend.

Deven Burney was shot to death early Saturday morning outside the Noah Lounge. He later died at Rhode Island Hospital, making him the city’s fourth murder victim of the year.

Burney, 22, was targeted, according to city police.

The Corinth Street club was placed on temporary lockdown to control the large crowd and was later shut down for 72 hours by the licensing board.

The board on Monday voted to allow the club to reopen on Friday with the condition they have police detail present at all times for at least the next couple of weeks.

Both police and the board said the club has cooperated with the authorities, even before the gunfire erupted.

“They notified the police in advance of the shooting, based on their anticipation of a potential situation,” said board member Charles Newton.

The shooting on Saturday remains under investigation. Police said they arrested a suspect shortly after it took place but they have not yet released that person’s identity or the charges he or she may be facing.