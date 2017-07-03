Family activities for Independence Day

Summer has finally begun and cookouts and festivities are underway. The 4th of July is a huge holiday for most Americans. It is also a fantastic opportunity to talk about why we celebrate this holiday.

We spoke with Tracy Martin-Turgeon of The Children’s Workshop for a little background on this holiday as well as for some creative ways to celebrate the holiday.

July 4, 1776 is our country’s birthday; it is the day our country’s founders declared independence from Great Britain. You can ask your child (or if you are in a classroom, the children) if they know what the stars and stripes on the flag mean.

50 stars are our 50 states and the 13 stripes stand for the 13 British colonies, which we declared on July 4th, 1776

This can open up a dialogue about their ancestors and where they came from.

Where were they from?

Where in America did they move to?

Why did they come to America?

Was it for freedom, beliefs, a job, or for their family?

It is a terrific way to open that door and a way for children to speak with grandparents and start the conversation of what America means to them and the things that make our country special.

Talk about how we show support for our troops and gratitude and why we honor them. If you don’t have military in your family, have your child or children write a letter thanking a military person for their service and our freedom.

Cookouts & Crafts…

Sing songs that are patriotic (America, You’re a Grand Old Flag, The Star Spangle Banner, and so on)

July 4th Bingo Give children a card and wipe off marker Have them go around the cookout looking for the items on the card Have them do one row first, then have them do two rows and so on. Have beach balls or bags of goodies to give them once it is full.

Decorate marshmallow with melted chocolate and red white and blue sprinkles. Children will love dipping in melted chocolate and add sprinkles. The best part is eating them.

Most residential areas do not allow fireworks. We also want to keep it fun and safe for the little ones. So, an easy fun craft to do is confetti launchers:

Materials needed:

Toilet paper tubes

Markers

Balloons

Decorative paper

Tape

Paper and scissors

Decorate the tube any way you want

Cut paper into little squares for confetti

Cut balloon in half tie one end

Stretch other side over the tube

Fill with some little confetti

Pull back and watch the fireworks happen. So much fun!

Resources: Studio DIY, Parents, and History.org