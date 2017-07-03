Fire breaks out at RIC residence hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Fire crews responded to a fire at a Rhode Island College residence hall early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 4 a.m. inside the David E. Sweet residence hall on College Road near 6th Street.

As of 7 a.m., fire officials had not confirmed whether any firefighters or residents were injured, the extent of any damage or what led to the fire.

