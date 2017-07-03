Gas prices in RI down 3 cents per gallon, 2 cents in Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices in Rhode Island have dropped by three cents this week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the price of self-serve, regular gasoline in Rhode Island is averaging $2.24 per gallon. That’s one cent higher than the national average of $2.23.

It was the fifth straight week that the state average has decreased. The state was averaging $2.27 per gallon a year ago at this time.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.09 and as high as $2.49 per gallon.

Find the best price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

In Massachusetts, AAA Northeast said Monday that the price of self-serve, regular dropped by two cents this week, averaging $2.18 per gallon.

AAA says the Fourth of July holiday will likely increase demand for gasoline but not enough to cause a significant price increase.