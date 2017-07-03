In the Kitchen: Chocklava

Go Providence sent Chef Lauren Lynch in from Kleos, to make Chocklava, a.k.a. Chocolate Baklava.

Glaze:

1 C Sugar

1/2 C Water

1 tbs. Lemon Juice

1/2 C Honey

1 tsp. Cinnamon

1/2 tsp. Ground Cloves

Other Ingredients:

1 lb. Package of Filo Dough

2 C Chopped Walnuts

3 tbs. Sugar

1 C Melted Butter

3 tbs. Cocoa Powder

12 oz. bag of Chocolate Chips

Method:

Cook the glaze ingredients together, stirring frequently with a whisk until sugar dissolves and the glaze thickens to coat the back of a spoon. Pull off the heat and let rest.

Heat butter in sauce pan and cover a 13×9 in. pan. Take half a sheet of filo dough (about 10 pieces), layer quickly brushing each sheet with half a stick of butter. Keep filo covered with a damp kitchen towel to prevent dough from drying out.

Combine chopped walnuts and sugar, cocoa powder and chocolate chips. Spread over dough evenly. Finish layering remaining dough with butter. Score the top of the baklava, making sure to cut halfway through the pastry. Bake on 250 degrees, covered with foil (poke holes in foil to allow steam to escape) for 30 minutes. Uncover and turn oven to 400 degrees. Bake for an additional 10 minutes. Remove from oven and cut all the way through baklava. Pour syrup over and enjoy.