This morning in pet care we’re talking about our furry friends and those fear-inducing fireworks!

The 4th of July is a great day to spend with family and friends but it can also be a tough time of year for our pets.

This morning Dr. Ann Portnoy, and Krista Iacono from Riverside Animal Hospital joined us with some tips on how to keep our pets safe and also calm while still being able to enjoy the 4th of July fireworks.