Kent County YMCA pond set to reopen for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Health on Monday announced the Lower Pond at the Kent County YMCA is safe for swimming.

High bacteria counts in the water forced health officials to close the pond on June 28.

Further testing this week revealed the bacteria counts to be within acceptable levels, according to the health department, so the agency recommended the pond be reopened.

Visit the health department’s website for a full list of current beach closures and re-openings. As of Monday, the only one that remains closed is Oakland Beach in Warwick.