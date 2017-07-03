Police: Suspect to be arraigned from hospital after injuring Attleboro officer

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The suspect in a violent incident that seriously injured a police officer will reportedly face a judge from a hospital bed after he was unable to make a scheduled arraignment Monday.

Cristofer Veloz, 19, attempted to commandeer a police cruiser Saturday before the vehicle crashed into a utility pole on County Street, police said. That officer, later identified as Patrolman Joseph Daday, suffered serious injuries from the incident but is now reportedly recovering at home with his family.

“Their legs were outside the vehicle. The suspect was able to put the car into drive and accelerate down the road with both parties hanging out of the car,” Sargent Richard Campion said. “He survived. It was obviously a life and death situation.”

Veloz was unable to appear in Attleboro District Court Monday and will reportedly be arraigned at a later time or date from a hospital. Police said Veloz has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, carjacking and operating under the influence of drugs.

“Right away Officer Daday noted that something was wrong with the male. He was incoherent, was not responding to his commands,” Campion said.

Daday originally responded to the scene following a report of a man flagging down passing cars. police said. Veloz rushed him and attempted to take the police cruiser before backup arrived, according to police.

“He basically was able to prevent the guy from getting custody of the car. Which would have been: Man intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics speeding off in a cruiser towards Pawtucket — probably wouldn’t have been a good outcome,” Campion said.

Police said Daday is recovering from his injuries but will likely be out of work for a significant amount of time.