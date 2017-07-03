RI DMV closed July 3-4, computer system launch on schedule

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles will be closed statewide to start the week as the agency upgrades its computer system.

All DMV locations will remain fully closed until Wednesday, when a temporary reservation program will take effect for about a week and a half.

During the transition, Rhode Islanders needing to conduct business at the DMV will have to make a reservation online and check in once they arrive. Those without a reservation will not be admitted into the building.

The DMV expects to be fully back up and running by July 18.

“I want to thank Rhode Islanders for the patience they’ve shown these last several weeks as we’ve moved methodically toward our launch,” DMV Administrator Bud Craddock said. “Many of them heeded our messages to complete their transactions in advance of our launch. I’m asking them to again follow our instructions should they need DMV services from Wednesday, July 5 through Monday, July 17, and reserve a service time.”

To help with the transition, July 2017 expiration dates will now be extended until September. Temporary license plates will also be valid for 40 days, instead of the usual 20.

Rhode Island Department of Revenue Director Robert Hull said the computer launch is on schedule so far.

“The system replacement program has thus far met the milestones necessary to move forward with our resumption of customer service on Wednesday,” Hull said. “DMV employees, alongside their project partners from DXC Technology, worked through the weekend and today to bring us to this point. I appreciate the effort they have made on behalf of all Rhode Islanders.”