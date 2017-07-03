Tips for safe grilling this summer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Grilling is a popular summer pastime but it is one that can be very dangerous if not done properly.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in 2014 nearly 17,000 people went to the hospital due to grill-related injuries.

Just last year, a Coventry woman was killed and her husband was injured when a fire, supposedly linked to a gas grill, ripped through their mobile home.

According to the NFPA, July is the peak season for grill fires, but there are some simple things you can do to protect your family and your property:

Place the grill away from your home, deck railings and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets away from the grilling area.

Keep you grill clean.

If you’re using a gas grill, check the tank hose for leaks.

Food safety is also something to keep in mind while grilling.

Using a food thermometer is recommended to ensure that food is thoroughly cooked at the right temperature. Also, when serving food outside, it is recommended that you do not let it sit out for more than an hour.