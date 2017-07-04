Annual Ancients and Horribles Parade feels effects of cutbacks

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — The famed Ancients and Horribles Parade has been running since 1926, but new cutbacks threaten its future, organizers said.

This year, the parade had to scrap a carnival and its battle of the bands. Without more sponsors to cover its nearly $25,000 annual cost, Parade Chairman Mike DeGrange said this could be the parade’s last year.

“It takes a lot of people to do this and we don’t have that money,” DeGrange said.

The Ancients and Horribles Parade in Chepachet began as a way to promote free speech by poking fun at all things political, according to organizers.

“You wanna have some fun, you wanna have a laugh, you wanna shake your head, this is the place to be,” DeGrange said.

Rhode Islanders can volunteer for or donate to the Ancients and Horribles Parade by visiting their website.