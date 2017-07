WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A car crashed into a Warwick Taco Bell Tuesday, forcing part of the restaurant to close, an employee said.

The restaurant’s drive-through is still open and there was no report of any injuries, according to an employee at the restaurant.

There is currently no word on whether the driver could face charges.

Car crashes into Taco Bell in Warwick. Luckily, no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/b71y187e0c — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) July 4, 2017